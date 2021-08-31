Nigeria: Lawan Hails Surrender of Boko Haram Terrorists

Many Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have reportedly surrendered to the military in the last few weeks.

Nigeria's Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has hailed the recent reports of the surrender of some Boko Haram terrorists to the military.

He described it as a welcome development as he urged more terrorists to lay down their arms.

He made these comments in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Monday, according to a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi.

Mr Lawan who was accompanied by the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, was on a condolence visit to the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, who lost his elder brother and also to the family of former Foreign Affairs minister, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe over the death of his mother-in-law.

While he condoled with the Monarch, he praised the Buhari-led administration for collaborating with the state to maintain peace and stability in the state.

"I want to take this opportunity to mention that the Federal Government of Nigeria will continue to work with Borno State Government to ensure that there is restoration of peace and stability in this state and in this part of the country.

"The recent surrender by Boko Haram elements is a good development for the security of this country. Personally I believe that the federal government must work with the Borno State Government and other states in this part of the country to ensure that those that have been received are appropriately processed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Those that have no issues to answer are sanitised and taken back to their communities. Those that may have issues to answer should be taken through the legal process but we must ensure that we encourage Boko Haram elements and those they have taken by force to come out to surrender so that this unnecessary insurgency placed on us comes to an end.

"I believe there is no need for any controversy over what we need to do with people who surrendered. In any war, in every war, surrender is the ultimate and if we can achieve it, we should do everything and anything possible to encourage more and more to come out so that we are able to come to the end of this unnecessary insurgency that has taken our states back for so many years in terms of development," he said.

Despite complaints by security agencies, the lawmaker further said the federal government has provided "so much resources" for them to end insecurity. This is even as he said "more resources" will be provided for the agencies in the 2022 budget.

Mr Lawan's comment comes about a day after community leaders in the state agreed to accept about 3,000 repentant Boko Haram terrorists into their communities - whom they said had laid down their arms and surrendered to the Nigerian military.

PREMIUM TIMES, however, reported that on the heels of the massive surrender, some residents (mostly civilians) of the state have fled after terrorists suspected to be members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram attacked a military unit and other locations in Rann town, Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Senate President is one of the lawmakers who have shown support for amnesty for 'repentant' terrorists.