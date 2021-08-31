Tunisia: Head of State Receives Citizen Hatem Al-Hafsouni

30 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied received, on Monday afternoon, at Carthage Palace, citizen Hatem Al-Hafsouni.

On this occasion, President Kais Saied said that this meeting comes "to confirm that all citizens are equal and that their rights are protected by the law. "There will be no room for injustice in Tunisia," the head of state promised, quoted in a statement posted on the official page of the presidency.

The meeting focused on the recent wave of fires in the northwest region and the losses they have caused to citizens.

According to a video excerpt of the interview, posted by the Presidency of the Republic on its website, the head of state said he had "taken exceptional measures to preserve the Tunisian state," saying that "governments change, but the state must remain and continue."

President Said assured that he will work to not harm any "innocent" person or deny their rights, stressing that "corruption will be fought", and that "not a single penny of the Tunisian people's rights will be neglected".

In his meeting with Al-Hafsouni, the Head of State said that the people want to clean the country of what he called "political pandemics", stressing that Tunisia will be cleaned of "the dirt that clings to it".

Citizen Hatem Al-Hafsouni is from the governorate of Jendouba. He was a member of Said's election campaign during the 2019 presidential elections in Jendouba.

