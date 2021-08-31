Tunisia: Financial Commitments Discussed As President Saied Meets With World Bank VP for Mena

30 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's economic situation and its financial commitments were at the centre of a meeting, on Monday, at Carthage Palace, between President Kais Saied and World Bank (WB) Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa Region Farid Belhaj.

According to a brief statement from the presidency, the meeting also focused on identifying mechanisms for continued cooperation with the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other international financial institutions.

Earlier in the day, Belhaj, during his meeting with Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia, in charge of management at the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Investment Support, reaffirmed "the Bank's commitment to continue to support Tunisia to carry out its democratic process and achieve the hoped-for economic transition.

"The World Bank is following the evolution of the situation in Tunisia and the important messages sent in the direction of improving governance and the fight against corruption," said the official, quoted in the same statement.

He added: "The World Bank continues to provide the necessary support for the implementation of economic and social reforms in Tunisia, in particular social protection programmes and projects related to the support of rural women.

