South Africa: #CodeRed Activists Red-Flag Government Over GBV Inaction

#CodeRed Activists Red-Flag Government Over GBV Inaction

30 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

The activist group is demanding that government stop paying lip service to gender inequality, violence and femicide while providing credible systems of support.

On 27 August, the #CodeRed feminist collective held a day of action protest across the country. Individual groups of 100 women each descended on seven national key points, including Constitution Hill and the Union Buildings, where they gathered to form human chains using red ribbons.

Those unable to attend the protests in person were encouraged to contribute their pledges of support to an online document that tallied about fifty organisations and signatures from individuals who stood with the collective. Signatories were also encouraged to use specific hashtags on Twitter to gain traction. Amongst the signatories were civil society organisations Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Cals), Soul City Institute for Social Justice and the Women's Legal Centre.

The#CodeRed feminist collective, directed by Programmes Director of Sonke Gender Justice, Masana Ndinga Kanga, was convened in response to the July unrest that took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, sparked by the #FreeZuma protests.

Their list of demands are as follows:

Universal Basic Income Grant -- now;

An end to fiscal austerity;

An end to government and corporate looting; and

The...

