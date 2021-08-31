Libya: Shoukry Asserts Egypt's Firm Stance Toward Enhancing Libya's Security, Stability

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry asserted Egypt's firm stance towards fostering security and stability in Libya, affirming that Egypt gives priority to efforts aimed at attaining political solutions that serve in maintaining Libya's unity and realizing an all-out settlement that restores peace and stability to the Libyan people.

Shoukry was speaking during a ministerial meeting of Libya's neighboring countries, hosted by Algeria, Foreign Ministry's Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

Shoukry stressed the importance of the neighboring countries' major role in working on stabilizing the political and security conditions in Libya to achieve its people's aspirations for a better stable future for their country.

The foreign minister lauded the 5+5 Joint Military Commission's accomplishments, the latest of which was opening the coastal road between eastern and western Libya, asserting the necessity of offering full support to it to continue its missions, including that of kicking out all foreign troops and mercenaries from the country.

He also urged to accelerate procedures taken to prepare for holding the Libyan elections as scheduled on December 24 this year to end the transitional period and launch a new phase where all the Libyan institutions are united together to serve higher national interests.