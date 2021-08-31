Congo-Kinshasa: Azhar Condemns Terrorist Attack in DRC

Al Azhar Al Sharif has condemned a brutal terrorist attack that left 19 civilians dead in the territory of Beni in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement on Monday30/8/2021, Al Azhar, the most prestigious Sunni religious institution in the world, stressed that Islam categorically rejects terrifying innocent people or shedding their blood, calling for confronting terrorist groups that carry out attacks on the innocent.

It offered heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and the Congolese people and government, wishing the wounded speedy recovery.

Nineteen civilians were burned and hacked to death on Friday by a rebel group in the eastern DRC.