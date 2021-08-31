Egypt: Solidarity Min Probes Promotion of Social Care,Economic Coop

Social Solidarity Minister Nivine El Qabbag has discussed with representatives of Homeland Defenders Party (Homat El Watan) means to enhance cooperation in different domains.

The minister praised on Monday 30/8/2021 the important societal role played by the party, noting that both the ministry and the party can cooperate to implement the state's strategy to limit poverty and ensure a decent life for all citizens.

Both sides also discussed the possible means to strengthen economic empowerment and social care, raise awareness, promote training and exert efforts to carry out the presidential "Decent Life" initiative.

The party's representatives lauded the ministry's efforts to limit poverty through launching different programs and initiatives.

The representatives also highlighted the party's efforts on different social care and economic activities.

Both sides agreed on taking steps to ink protocols of cooperation in the domains of social care, training and economic empowerment.