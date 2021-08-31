Egypt: Sisi Issues Decree Renewing Term of Acting Head of ACA for One Year

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued on Monday30/8/2021 decree No. 365 of 2021 renewing the appointment of Hassan Abdel Shafi Ahmed as acting chairman of the Administrative Control Authority (ACA) for one year, starting Aug 30, 2021.

The decree was published in the Official Gazette out on Monday30/8/2021.

Abdel Shafi, a 58-year old military engineer, succeeded Maj. Gen. Sherif Seif El Din as the head of the country's regulatory body responsible for enforcing laws and regulations within state bodies on August 20, 2020.

He graduated from the Military Technical College in July 1986. He received a Bachelor's degree in military science.

He also attended the staff officers' course at the Command and Staff College, a crisis management and negotiation course, and the "Early Leadership Preparation Course in National Security" at the Nasser Higher Military Academy.

Abdel Shafi also obtained the fellowship and the senior commanders' degree from Nasser Higher Military Academy, and attended many other training as well as security courses.

