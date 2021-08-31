Nigeria: Banditry, Kidnapping - Masari Orders Shut Down of Some Katsina Highways, Livestock Markets

In the face of growing insecurity, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has ordered the immediate shutting down of some major Katsina highways to tame activities of bandits and other crimes in the state.

The highways shut down include Jibia-Gurbin Baure road and Kankara-Sheme roads linking to Zamfara State.

Masari further advised that all travelers plying the roads should use the Funtua road.

He also suspends transaction activities at livestock markets in the frontline local governments and others as well as banning of transportation or movement of livestock to and fro the state.

Governor Masari gave the order in a Security Challenges (containment) order he personally signed.

According to him, "In the exercise of powers conferred on me by the subsection (2) of section 176 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and all other powers enabling me on that behalf, i, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, the Governor of Katsina State do hereby make the following.

"Immediate total closure of Jibia-Gurbin Baure road to all motorists until further notice.

"Immediate closure of Kankara-Sheme roads to all commercial vehicles. Only private non-commercial vehicle are to ply the road.

"Travelers plying those roads are advised to go through Funtua".

He further said, "Suspension of the sale of all animals at the markets of the following LGAs, Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Malumfashi, Charanchi, Mai'Adua, Kafur, Faskari, Sabuwa, Baure, Dutsinma and Kaita.

"Ban transportation of cattle trucks from Katsina State to any state in Nigeria.

"Lorries/Trucks carrying firewood from the bush are totally banned.

"Ban of conveying three persons or more than three passengers on motorcycle and tricycle respectively.

"Ban on sale of second hand motorcycles in Charanchi market.

"Re-enforcement of ban on sale of petrol on jerricans at filing station.

"Re-enforcement of ban on operation of tricycle and motorcycle between 10pm to 6am in the state capital and 6pm to 6am in Frontline LGAs while identified essential workers (Health personnel, security personnel and Journalists) were exempted.

"Only 2 designated filing stations are allowed to sell fuel of not more than N5,000 to motorists in Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Musawa, Matazu, Dutsinma, Kurfi, Danja and Kafur LGAs," Governor Masari however stated.