South Africa: A Trip to Pretty but Ugly Cape Town Will Leave You Thinking and Feeling All Sorts of Strange

30 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mfuneko Toyana

A pair of old white women in sundresses, a crutch across the table, pick at baked delicacies, bicker with the staff and serve each other anecdotes salt-and-peppered with "Ndebeles are supposed to be very clever" variety of anachronisms commonplace enough in our battered, divided, angst-heavy society.

Across the room, two round men shoo away a lawyer whose suit sleeves are kissing his knuckles while he attempts to kiss something more plump and profitable. The round men have more urgent matters to conclude. The icebergs peeking out from their noontime whiskies are disappearing fast.

Am I wrong to feel, when the plane gurgles and coughs into descent, that this cloudless hothouse is steamed pink with the worst and best aspects of our tribe, marooned here at the barrel-tip of this revolver-shaped continent? Easy targets for some gruesome, industrial-scale cataclysm. Some grand, god-like gesture. "He says the government should give the many houses it owns to the residents of Khayelitsha. Then they (the people) can rent them back to the government," I overhear the old lady telling her lunch partner.

The scheme makes economic sense to me. It's the kind of casino/crisis capitalism...

