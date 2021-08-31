Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza Set for Everest Premier League

DESPITE recently being dropped from the Twenty20 International team by Zimbabwe Cricket, senior national cricket team all-rounder Sikandar Raza continues to attract the attention of teams around the world after being signed by the Biratnagar Warriors in the Everest Premier League (EPL) in Nepal.

Raza, who is currently in Ireland ahead of Zimbabwe's One Day International (ODI) series against the hosts, announced the move on Twitter timeline on Monday afternoon.

"Extremely delighted and excited to be part of Biratnagar Warriors for their edition of EPL. Can't wait to join the team," said Raza

Raza will join a host of other international cricketers in the fourth edition of the EPL that is due to run in Kathmandu from September 25 to October 9.

At Biratnagar Warriors, Raza will play alongside former Nepali captain Paras Khadka and is currently the only foreign player associated with the franchise. The Everest Premier League tournament will feature a host of other international cricket stars such as Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Carlos Braithwaite, Danish Aziz and Alex Blake.

Raza has played 17 Tests, 105 one-day internationals and 42 T20 games for Zimbabwe while he has also featured in various international tournaments in Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies and Afghanistan.

The last edition of the tournament was cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, but organisers said they will follow all guidelines set down by the Nepalese government and Ministry of Health and Population during the tournament.

Raza is among the several senior players who were recently controversially dropped from the Twenty20 squad.

Indian coach Lalchand Rajput is reportedly behind the move to push out senior players from the shortest format of the game.

In addition to Raza, other players who have been affected are former national team captain Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams.