Liberia: U.S,-Based Clergyman Visits Liberia

A renowned clergyman Pastor Paul Abbot from Ohio, United States of America, is in Liberia for a prayer conference and humanitarian work thru his group, Few Good Men.

Pastor Abbot who is visiting here through the invitation of the Divine Miracles and Deliverance Ministries in Lower Johnsonville, Montserrado County under the stewardship of Head Pastor Roland Chester, is also expected to meet with church leaders.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County over the weekend, Pastor Abbot said, " I'm grateful to God for safe arrival here in Liberia, and the intent of this visit is to meet with our member pastors to offer prayers for the church and take on some humanitarian services."

According to him, the Few Good Men organization started last year in the United States with few pastors, who saw the need to galvanize themselves into a small prayer group to offer prayers for churches in America prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

"Since last year and beginning this New Year we have traveled to 48 State capitals in seven months, receiving small testimonies about what God can do", he adds.

Pastor Abbot explains the initiative has attracted so many churches, noting that was how they got connected with Pastor Roland Chester in Liberia and "Today we are here to carry on assessment and fact-finding about the Few Good Men organization and to commence our humanitarian services."

Specifically, he notes, "Our mission here to Liberia is going to be different from the previous mission, and that's because I see Liberia as a God-blessed nation, and God is going to do something miraculous for this nation and its people."

Pastor Abbot says he's highly excited to come to Liberia because God himself has chosen Liberia to begin this initiative, adding that the fact the group is starting here makes it amazing.

At the same time the Head Pastor for the Divine Miracles and Deliverance Ministries in Lower Johnsonville Roland Chester that is serving as host, says the visiting preacher man will be in Liberia for three days after which he will depart for a visit to 16 African countries to create awareness about the Few Good Men.

Pastor Chester explains that the prayer conference is coming in November and from now to November Liberia will be charged spiritually, because the conference will host several nations, including Israel, Finland, Australia, and Germany.

He says Liberia is a blessing in Africa, and after this prayer conference a lot of great things will happen, including establishing orphanages, agriculture, and educational opportunities, among others.