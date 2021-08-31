Egypt: Free Entry to Naguib Mahfouz Museum Until Sept. 5

31 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Minister of Culture Inas Abdel Dayem issued a decision to allow free visits to the Naguib Mahfouz Museum starting from August 30 and for a week, on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the passing of the great Egyptian writer Naguib Mahfouz.

Head of the Cultural Development Fund Sector Fathi Abdel-Wahab stated that the sector will hold many events, starting on August 31 at 2 p.m. with the inauguration of the Nobel Writers Library in the presence of Colombian ambassador in Cairo Anna Melina Menios, who will dedicate some books of the works of the Colombian Nobel writer Gabriel García Márquez to the museum.

A caricature exhibition entitled "Naguib Mahfouz through the Eyes of the Caricature" will be inaugurated, in cooperation with the Egyptian Caricature Association. It includes 40 caricatures from different countries of the world and will run until September 9.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X