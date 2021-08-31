Egypt: Free Entry to Naguib Mahfouz Museum Until Sept. 5

Egypt's Minister of Culture Inas Abdel Dayem issued a decision to allow free visits to the Naguib Mahfouz Museum starting from August 30 and for a week, on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the passing of the great Egyptian writer Naguib Mahfouz.

Head of the Cultural Development Fund Sector Fathi Abdel-Wahab stated that the sector will hold many events, starting on August 31 at 2 p.m. with the inauguration of the Nobel Writers Library in the presence of Colombian ambassador in Cairo Anna Melina Menios, who will dedicate some books of the works of the Colombian Nobel writer Gabriel García Márquez to the museum.

A caricature exhibition entitled "Naguib Mahfouz through the Eyes of the Caricature" will be inaugurated, in cooperation with the Egyptian Caricature Association. It includes 40 caricatures from different countries of the world and will run until September 9.