Egypt: State Succeeded in Making Balance Between Citizens' Health, Economy - Manpower

Manpower Minister Mohamed Saafan said the State succeeded in achieving a great balance between protecting the health of citizens and maintaining the movement of the wheel of economy, taking into account precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 as per directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Saafan's remarks were made during the 14th General Conference of the International Confederation of Arab Trade Unions (ICATU) in Hurghada city on Monday30/8/2021.

The conference is held under the rubric "Our power lies in our unity," with Director General of the Arab Labor Organization (ALO) Fayez al Mutairi attending.

Saafan said "Arab workers represent 90% of the population of Arab nations. So when we are addressing trade unions, we are addressing all peoples of the Arab world, urging them to cooperate and achieve Arab unity that we are in dire need of in order to strengthen Arab cohesion and harmony."

He voiced hope the international federation will create better life to workers and act to raise their living standards, in addition to guaranteeing labor rights and providing better social and health guarantees for them as well as unifying laws regulating work in Arab countries.

Manpower Minister Mohamed Saafan said the government took a number of economic and social measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 repercussions by backing economic sectors and social brackets, who have been highly affected by the crisis.

The State has made sufficient financial allocations to finance a package of targeted measures to carry out a full plan to face the pandemic and ride out the crisis, added Saafan.

In turn, Mutairi said the confederation defended issues of the working class in all forums.

The confederation is capable of overcoming challenges facing Arab workers including Covid-19 and rise in unemployment rates, he added.