Egypt Reports 255 New Infections, 7 Deaths in 24 Hours

The Health and Population Ministry said late on Sunday29/8/ 2021 that 255 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of those confirmed in Egypt since the beginning of the outbreak to 287,899.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said seven patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,721.

As many as 432 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 238,249 so far, the spokesman said.

The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) has permitted VACSERA-Sinovac vaccine the emergency use license as the first locally-manufactured vaccine against Coronavirus.

The vaccine that was manufactured by the Egyptian Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA) with partnership of China's Sinovac biopharmaceutical company passed all necessary evaluation processes by the authority, in accordance with the international rules and references used to assess the safety, quality and effectiveness of vaccines.

The authority confirmed in a statement, Monday, that the granting of the emergency use license for the first locally manufactured vaccine in Egypt came after providing all unprecedented technical and procedural support to VACSERA, with the aim of localizing this important industry and to achieve self-sufficiency in local production as soon as possible.