Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indices went up collectively at the close of Monday's trading with the market capital registering EGP 736.15 billion.

The EGX 30 benchmark index increased 0.45 percent, recording 11,163.23 points.

The broader EGX 70 EWI of the leading small and medium enterprises (SMEs) rose 0.64 percent, hitting 2,975.25 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index was also up 0.55 percent, registering 3,985.67 points.