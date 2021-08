Minister of Sports and Youth Ashraf Sobhi has honored Mahmoud Sameh, 12 years old, who competes in equestrian tournaments who had undergone a foot amputation surgery.

The minister on Monday 30/8/2021 praised Sameh's strong will and achievements and promised to include him in the ministry's projects aiming to support champions in the Paralympics.

Sameh extended thanks to the minister for such great support.

Sobhi has directed to provide all necessary means of backing of the horse rider.