Egypt: PM Meets Siemens CEO On Egypt's Express Train Project

31 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli met on Monday30/8/2021 with President and CEO of Siemens Roland Busch in the presence of Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir.

During the meeting, the premier expressed pleasure over reaching an agreement on all the technical details of a high-speed train project, which will be carried out in Egypt.

This huge project will achieve a qualitative leap in the transport system in Egypt, Madbouli said, praising fruitful cooperation between Egypt and Siemens under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Wazir, for his part, expounded on the technical amendments introduced by the ministry to the project in order to make the utmost use of it.

Busch, meanwhile, expressed hope that the contract of the express train project could be signed within a couple of days.

