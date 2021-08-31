Namibia: Pensioner Allegedly Killed By Daughter-in-Law

The Namibian Police reported more than 10 deaths over the weekend, mostly resulting from reckless and negligent driving and stabbings. According to the weekend crime report, an 81-year-old woman died after allegedly being assaulted by her daughter-in-law at Rehoboth on Friday. The octogenarian has been identified as Elizabeth Cloete. The deceased and the 33-year-old suspect allegedly had a confrontation around 10h00 on Friday, leading to the incident.

Meanwhile, between Usakos and Karibib on the B2 Road, two female passengers identified as Recotha Precious Tsuses (19) and Stacey Tsuses (21) died on the spot, while two-year-old Make Mootseng died in a hospital in Windhoek.

Three other passengers sustained serious injuries after the vehicles they were travelling in collided in a multiple vehicle pile-up there.

"On 28 August 2021 at about 20h45 on the road between the DRC informal settlement and the Tulinawa suburb, Mondesa, the lifeless body of an unidentified man was found lying on the road after he was hit by an unknown vehicle while he was allegedly trying to cross the road," stated the report.

The police are thus requesting any person with information or anyone who might have witnessed the incident to report it to them. In the same vein, anyone missing a family member should come and identify the body.

In another incident, the Opuwo police reported the death of Uaaketundu Liisa Kavetu (32), who succumbed on the spot while five passengers and the driver sustained serious to minor injuries while driving on the Sesfontein-Opuwo gravel road at Okatumba village. It is alleged that the unlicensed driver lost control over the vehicle, causing it to overturn. He was arrested.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At about 20h50 on the C14 gravel road between Solitaire and Maltahohe, around 26 kilometres from Maltahohe, driver Lukas Swartbooi (59) died on the spot while two passengers aged 26 and 33, respectively, sustained serious injuries after he allegedly lost control of the vehicle they were travelling in.

"On the Karibib-Okahandja road next to the Shell filling station, 46-year-old Christof Maova died on the spot after it is alleged that he was bumped by a cyclist," the police continued.

Naftal Hadjiva (30), also died on the scene after he was allegedly stabbed with an Okapi knife by a 28-year-old male suspect. The incident occurred at a cuca shop at Omungholyo village in Ondobe. The deceased and suspect had a confrontation at the time of the incident.

In another case, Jafet Joel Dhiladhileni (30) died on the spot after he was allegedly chopped on the left upper leg by a 42-year-old man. The suspect and the deceased are said to have had a confrontation at the time.

The suspect was arrested after he handed himself over at the Wanaheda police station the next day, 27 August 2021.

All the deceased persons' next of kin have been informed, and police investigations continue.