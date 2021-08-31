South Africa: Waste Recycling Is Window-Dressing Because Not All Plastics Are Equal

analysis

Well-intentioned consumers recycle their plastics, but is there any point? The real problem is not just consumption and managing waste, say environmentalists - it's the vested producers and the economy itself.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

You may think that you are doing your part in saving the planet by separating your waste for recycling, but how much of that plastic is being given a second life?

Not as much as you think.

About 2,370 tonnes of plastic waste is generated in South Africa every year. From that, 70% is collected, but just 14% of it (including imported waste) is recycled.

Plastic is one of the worst pollutants contributing to climate change, and consumers often feel guilty about using it. And the fact is that you, the consumer, have little power to control what happens to it because not all plastics are equal in the recycling process.

According to Edward Walker, managing member of Walkers Recycling, although there are materials labelled as recyclable that land at his recycling plant, some of these materials - such as sandwich containers, cigarette boxes, plastic soup packets and chip packets - are often rejected by recyclable material buyers.

This is...