Liberia: Dillon Suffers Isolation

-As staffers quit

The Office of Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon is gradually turning into a ghost town with the resignation of three senior staffers in less than a month, which seems to send a bad omen for the opposition senator.

Sen. Dillion who twice uprooted the governing Coalition for Democratic Change from its stronghold here in Montserrado in 2019 and 2020 respectively, is increasingly being isolated with key loyalists turning their backs on him.

First, it was the Chief of Staff in Dillon's office and campaign manager, Martin Saye Kollah, whose resignation dated August 18, 2021, takes effect today, Tuesday, 31 August. Earlier on Monday, August 30, 2021, two additional letters of resignation hit the Senator, this time around, involving his Political Officer Abel Plackie, and Administrative Assistant, Ulysses Barchue, whose both registrations take effect in two weeks.

Dillon himself has not commented on the exits, but the three staffers in their separate letters have been providing reasons for calling it a quit from the man they helped to successfully climb the political ladder.

Former Chief of Staff Martin Kollah says he has had a strong desire to represent the people of Montserrado County electoral district#6, saying "My family and I have decided that we will contest the representative seat come 2023. My resignation takes effect at the close of the workday on August 31, 2021."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Political Officer Abel Plackie cites personal and professional reasons coupled with policy differences on national issues of concerns for leaving, while Administrative Assistant Ulysses Barchue writes, among others, "My resignation is not only hinged on administrative and other professional otherness, but as well as the opprobrium that heaped you and your office."

Dillon whose popularity grew like a shooting star prior to the December 8, 2020 election and immediately after, has seen his rating fallen of late, following series of missteps, including publicly lying that he flew economic class during a recent visit to the United States when in fact, he had upgraded his air ticket to business class in Accra, Ghana before heading for the U.S.

He has recently been in a war of words with the national chair of his own opposition Liberty Party, Musa Hassan Bility, describing him as a crook and someone allegedly involved in black money, a claim that led Chairman Bility to ask the Liberty Party senator to restitute US$20,000 and a car donated to Dillon's campaign for the senate.