Liberia: NPA Refutes Report Linking MD to Private Company

31 August 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Jonathan Browne

The National Port Authority (NPA) refutes report that its Managing Director Bill Tweahway and several other officials of government established a company and allegedly used funds from the Port to purchase a loading machine, awarding contracts to themselves.

Addressing a news conference Monday, August 30, 2021, at the Head Office of the National Port Authority, communication director Malcolm Scott said the report is false and misleading.

Scott notes that at no time his boss was ever a shareholder of a company named Creative Developers Incorporated or used Port funds to purchase a loading machine for such company.

He said the CDI contract with the Port of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County was terminated in 2018 after Director Tweahway noticed it no longer had the capacity, logistics, and funding to operate.

Scott argues there is no way the NPA Managing Director will affix his signature to any document that would rob the entity, adding that the company no longer exists and it is appalling to link his boss.

He challenges those making such allegations to provide proof that Director Tweahway was a shareholder for Creative Developers Incorporated.

Meanwhile, the National Port Authority has named Civicus Siokin Barsi- Giah as Manager of the Port of Buchanan. Mr. Barsi- Giah's appointment takes immediate effect, replacing Mr. McArthur D. Goll, who was suspended for diverting Port funds, totaling over US$300,000 to a private account.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X