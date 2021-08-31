Liberia: NPA Refutes Report Linking MD to Private Company

The National Port Authority (NPA) refutes report that its Managing Director Bill Tweahway and several other officials of government established a company and allegedly used funds from the Port to purchase a loading machine, awarding contracts to themselves.

Addressing a news conference Monday, August 30, 2021, at the Head Office of the National Port Authority, communication director Malcolm Scott said the report is false and misleading.

Scott notes that at no time his boss was ever a shareholder of a company named Creative Developers Incorporated or used Port funds to purchase a loading machine for such company.

He said the CDI contract with the Port of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County was terminated in 2018 after Director Tweahway noticed it no longer had the capacity, logistics, and funding to operate.

Scott argues there is no way the NPA Managing Director will affix his signature to any document that would rob the entity, adding that the company no longer exists and it is appalling to link his boss.

He challenges those making such allegations to provide proof that Director Tweahway was a shareholder for Creative Developers Incorporated.

Meanwhile, the National Port Authority has named Civicus Siokin Barsi- Giah as Manager of the Port of Buchanan. Mr. Barsi- Giah's appointment takes immediate effect, replacing Mr. McArthur D. Goll, who was suspended for diverting Port funds, totaling over US$300,000 to a private account.