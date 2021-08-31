Liberia: PLP Appoints Retired Captain Jerry Kollie

The opposition People's Liberation Party (PLP) has appointed Retired Captain Jerry Kollie as chairperson for its Bong County chapter.

Retired Captain Kollie is spokesperson for disbanded soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia.

Receiving the letter of appointment over the weekend at the party headquarter in Oldest Congo Town, Captain Kollie said it is an honor given him and his family to serve the PLP and the Liberian people at large.

"Today the hope has been restored to the people of Bong County and this entire country because now is the time for the PLP to liberate this country from the hands of backwardness", he said.

He also underscored it is time to invest in security, agriculture, and other sectors of the country because the PLP is prepared to challenge all other political parties that are seeking power.

Kollie is confident that he can execute the job, noting the fact that he ably represented the disbanded soldiers, he will definitely do the same with the PLP in Bong County.

"As a matter of fact, I'm the next representative for the PLP, having understood the body politics of Liberia, I will structure the leadership of the county at district and clan levels for decision making."

Cpt. Kollie assured the political leader of the PLP Dr. Daniel Cassell of turning the county over the party, saying the PLP can now rest assured of winning Bong County come 2023.

He had earlier declared his interest in the pending Representative By-election to fill the vacant seat created by the election of Senator Prince Moye.

He contracted Africa Highwood, a not-for-profit organization based in the United States of America to construct 36 hand pumps in the county and has begun fulfilling his promise in Jorquelleh District, electoral district #2 in Bong.