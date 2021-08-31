South Africa: How Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga's Looming Day Zero Water Disaster Could Have Been Prevented

30 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Richard Cowling

The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and adjacent Kouga Municipality will soon run out of water. Most of their water comes from three dams which are nearly empty and have been for more than a year. Their catchments are degraded by alien tree invasions, overgrazing and wetland destruction. Radical action is needed to restore their functioning -- the cost of doing otherwise is beyond contemplation.

Professor Richard Cowling is emeritus professor of ecology at Nelson Mandela University. He is locally and globally recognised for his research on the evolution and conservation of diversity in Cape biomes, the ecological resources that sustained human evolution on the Cape coast, and the restoration of degraded ecosystems. He divides his time between surfing, botanising and thinking about how to dampen the effects of the looming socio-ecological dystopia.

Like most dams in South Africa, the three in the Kromme-Kouga-Baviaanskloof catchments depend on stormflows after floods to fill them up. It's been 10 years since a dam-filling rainfall event occurred in this region. Disaster has been averted largely through the contribution of small rainfall events and baseflows (the portion of the streamflow that is sustained between rainfall events).

These dry-period flows, the lifeblood of drought-stricken catchments, are...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X