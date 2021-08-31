South Africa: If You Love Yourself - Even Just a Bit - Do Not Film Yourself Playing Sport

opinion

In the year of our Lord 2021, in the month of August, as spring draws closer and closer and as the months get warmer and warmer, my wife and I, finally altogether healthy, set foot on the tennis court once more.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Transforming your winter body to tackle the summer season is not a new trend. People have been doing it since the beginning of time.

I suppose even back in the Victorian era when women had to wear a million underclothes so that they could wear severely bad-looking overclothes, they, too, worked on sculpting their perfect bodies so that their corsets could tie much tighter in the summer months.

There we were, healthy...