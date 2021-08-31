South Africa: Constitutional Court Provides Certainty - Provinces Are Not Liable for Injuries At Early Childhood Development Centres

30 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nurina Ally and Tess Peacock

While sympathetic to the ongoing pain of the parents and a child struck by tragedy at a private crèche in Bredasdorp, we believe that the Constitutional Court was right in this case to keep the door to provincial liability closed.

Nurina Ally is a lecturer in the faculty of law at the University of Cape Town and former director of the Equal Education Law Centre. Tess Peacock is the founder of the Equality Collective and sits on the National Council of Equal Education.

In August 2018, tragedy struck at a private crèche in Bredasdorp (Western Cape). A five-year-old girl suffered a severe brain injury while playing on a swing. A loose beam collapsed on her, causing permanent disability. Uncontested expert evidence indicated that the swing's design was defective and that failure to address continuous wear and tear would probably cause such an accident.

The parents sued the Western Cape MEC for Social Development and the nursery school for damages. A settlement agreement was ultimately concluded with the school (a non-profit organisation), but the parents pursued their claim against the MEC. They were successful in the high court, but lost at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). They then pleaded their...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X