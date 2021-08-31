South Africa: I Didn't Want to Take a Beer to Work - - but the Heineken Campaign 'Forced' Me

30 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Safura Abdool Karim, Susan Goldstein and Petronell Kruger

On Friday, 27 August, commuters across Gauteng found themselves in the middle of a perplexing 'Take a Beer to Work Day' initiative, promoted by Heineken.

Safura Abdool Karim, Susan Goldstein and Petronell Kruger

Safura Abdool Karim is a senior researcher at the SAMRC/Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science Research Unit. Sue Goldstein is deputy director at the SAMRC/Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science Research Unit. Petronell Kruger is a researcher at the SAMRC/Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science Research Unit.

Key intersections and busy roads in several hubs in Johannesburg were repurposed as non-alcoholic beer drive-throughs or pickup points.

Indeed, we experienced three lanes of Katherine Street -- a high-congestion road -- being closed. And we were forcibly directed through a currently non-functional Rea Vaya bus stop -- repurposed as a beer drive-through.

In other words, we were forced to participate in Heineken's campaign, even if we didn't want to.

Why didn't we want to participate?

It is no secret that alcohol consumption is bad for public health.

During Covid-19, we have seen firsthand the burdens that alcohol...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

