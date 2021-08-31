South Africa: RET Social Media Influencer Sphithiphithi Evaluator 'Unmasked' in Court Over July Insurrection

analysis

Is this the angelic face behind one of the most devilish Twitter handles barking on behalf of Jacob Zuma?

The state alleges that a 36-year-old Twitter influencer was one of the instigators that ignited widespread unrest and looting in July.

Zamaswazi Majozi appeared in the Germiston Magistrates' Court on Monday, charged with using her social media accounts to incite violence.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), Majozi is alleged to have circulated content "which resulted in the looting and burning that occurred at Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal".

Majozi appears to be the person behind the Twitter account, Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil).

The account is a leading voice in the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) political faction, and has used Twitter anonymously to defend former president Jacob Zuma and fiercely attack his critics.

Majozi's Facebook profile shows that she previously worked for both First National Bank and Standard Bank before starting her own marketing and communications business. She also runs a small catering business, making platters, cakes and gatsbys. Her WhatsApp profile says she offers career guidance workshops for Grade 12s.

There is, however, little indication of Majozi's political alter ego on...