South Africa: Fear and Confusion Rife Among Foreign Nationals About Accessing Covid Jab in South Africa

Foreign nationals living in SA who have some form of identification are eligible for vaccination against Covid-19. But confusion is rife, even among healthcare workers -- and some migrants say they won't get vaccinated for fear of deportation. Meanwhile, the question of how to register those without identity documents lingers.

Simon*, 42, is a Malawian national who works as a caretaker in Sea Point in Cape Town. At his age, he has been eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine for some time. He told Daily Maverick, however, that he won't be queuing for his jab in the foreseeable future -- for one very specific reason.

"I don't have papers," Simon said. "If they see this, maybe I can be sent back to Malawi."

By "papers", Simon meant that he lacks the legal right to live and work in South Africa. But he does have a passport -- a Malawian one -- which is all he technically requires to be vaccinated.

Although confusion is widespread on this point, Dr Nicholas Crisp -- the head of the government's vaccine programme -- clarified the situation to Daily Maverick on Monday: all foreign nationals over 18 are eligible for free vaccination in South Africa as...