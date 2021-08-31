South Africa: The Marriage Myth - Child-Free Single Women Are Bravely Charting New Futures

30 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Lwando Xaso

I am not sure if I will get married or have children. All I know is that my preoccupation right now is not with my marital or maternal status.

Growing up, I often overheard conversations between my aunts on everything from their personal to their work lives. One aunt had started driving at a time when seeing women, especially black women, behind a steering wheel was like a unicorn sighting. I admired her pursuit of independence and like most little girls I wanted to be like my aunt.

One of the things my aunt told me, at the impressionable age of four, that has stayed with me until today, was that I should never get married because men take away our choices. She said it with such conviction that since then I viewed men as barriers to my dreams. I am in my thirties, unmarried and child-free. I might as well be a unicorn.

Unmarried and child-free women are seen as unregulated, loose cannons that will blow up the social order if not betrothed or busy reproducing. Professor Pule Phoofolo sets out the history of marriage in his paper titled Female...

