South Africa: How Health Workers Can Close the Gap Between Science and Anti-Vaxxers in a Post-Truth Era

opinion

It is important to restore trust among the public and to do so we cannot afford to turn our backs on anti-vaxxers. It will be difficult. The trauma of these past two years on those in healthcare is unparalleled. Huge personal sacrifices have been made, lives lost, and so it is unsurprising that hospitalised anti-vaxxers face compassion fatigue from embattled and embittered staff. We are human after all.

We live in a strange and interesting time. Last week, the SABC did nothing to justify its incessant calls for TV licence payment when it gave a drama teacher from Plumstead 10 minutes of near-uninterrupted airtime to spew every debunked conspiracy theory under the sun into the microphone of a hapless reporter.

She was standing outside Groote Schuur Hospital, where I worked during the first Covid-19 wave. I felt my whole body tense up with fury. My compassion and understanding abandoned me and my mind was filled with unpleasant mental images. I started writing this piece as an exercise to try and find that compassion again.

In the recent past, alternative facts and conspiracies were largely limited to political matters, but as coronavirus spiralled out of control and government responses faltered worldwide,...