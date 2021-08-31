South Africa's Shocking Jobless Figures Make a Basic Income Grant a Social, Moral and Historical Imperative

30 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Brett Herron

Appropriately funded and managed, with no wiggle room for state incompetency or corruption, a Basic Income Grant could finally lay the foundation for sustainable healing and justice in post-apartheid South Africa. To those who say such a grant is unaffordable, the obvious answer is that South Africa can no longer afford not to.

A few days ago, Statistics SA announced that South Africa's unemployment rate had reached a record high of 34.4%, or a staggering 44% if we use the expanded definition of unemployment, which includes those who have given up looking for work.

More than 46% of young people under the age of 34 - and a staggering 63% of under-24s - are unemployed.

The simple fact is that our economy is unable to generate enough jobs to reduce and eliminate unemployment, which leaves millions of South Africans without any access to an income. It is physically impossible for any adult of employable age to live day to day, month to month and year to year without income.

Prioritising the implementation of a Basic Income Grant - or Basic Income Guarantee (BIG) - is a social, moral and historical imperative crucial to the sustainability of South Africa's constitutional democracy....

