South Africa: We Are Damned If We Don't Find a Solution to Unemployment - and It's Really Not That Difficult

30 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sasha Planting

As far as bad news goes in South Africa, this past week caused extreme indigestion. We were told that expanded unemployment is now at 44.4%, one of the highest rates in the world. We learnt that more than 10,000 women were raped between April and June. That's just those who reported it. And 5,760 people were murdered in the same period. In one country. In three months. In a country that is not at war. Except that we are. With ourselves.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The numbers are horrifying. But numbers are just that - numbers. Remembering the people brings a different pain. This week, Gauteng health official Babita Deokaran, a mother, wife, friend and state witness, was gunned down in cold blood. Why? Because she could shine a spotlight on the greedy pigs who enabled the tender fraud within the Gauteng Department of Health. What kind of people walk among us?

This week we also remembered UCT student, daughter, friend, future mother and possible leader Uyinene Mrwetyana, murdered on 24 August 2019.

We are stealing our future. It is hard not to be overwhelmed by this. Poverty, unemployment and the absence of a decent...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X