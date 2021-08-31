South Africa: We Are Damned If We Don't Find a Solution to Unemployment - and It's Really Not That Difficult

opinion

As far as bad news goes in South Africa, this past week caused extreme indigestion. We were told that expanded unemployment is now at 44.4%, one of the highest rates in the world. We learnt that more than 10,000 women were raped between April and June. That's just those who reported it. And 5,760 people were murdered in the same period. In one country. In three months. In a country that is not at war. Except that we are. With ourselves.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The numbers are horrifying. But numbers are just that - numbers. Remembering the people brings a different pain. This week, Gauteng health official Babita Deokaran, a mother, wife, friend and state witness, was gunned down in cold blood. Why? Because she could shine a spotlight on the greedy pigs who enabled the tender fraud within the Gauteng Department of Health. What kind of people walk among us?

This week we also remembered UCT student, daughter, friend, future mother and possible leader Uyinene Mrwetyana, murdered on 24 August 2019.

We are stealing our future. It is hard not to be overwhelmed by this. Poverty, unemployment and the absence of a decent...