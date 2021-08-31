South Africa: On Mephisto and the Urgency to Keep Theatre Alive

analysis

In a production of a grim play set against the backdrop of the Nazis' rise to power, these students inadvertently made a bold case for the urgent need to keep theatre alive.

Mephisto, Ariane Mnouchkine's adaptation of Klaus Mann's 1936 novel, is set in Germany during the political rise of the Nazi party. Which means, it's hardly a spoiler to say that by the end of it, things are terribly bleak. You'd have walked out of the Theatre on the Bay in time to make it home before curfew, feeling winded by the grim future presaged by the final scenes. If you'd been hoping to escape the bad news of our present-day reality, you would not have found it here.

The student actors didn't even take a bow.

And so there were no whoops or cheers, just applause as the permitted audience of 50 people collectively exhaled. Because those final moments -- emotionally devastating to say the least -- brought on a shared cessation of breath. And then a lingering stillness that echoed the play's mournful tone.

Mann's novel centres on Hendrik Höfgen, a member of a Bolshevik theatre group in 1920s Hamburg who switches allegiances and then soars to...