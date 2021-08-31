Tunisia: Ten Undocumented Migrants Arrested - MOD

Tunis/Tunisia — Ten undocumented migrants, all Tunisian nationals, were intercepted by a floating unit of the National Army off Kelibia, while attempting to reach the European coasts aboard an inflatable boat.

The individuals whose ages range from 20 to 35, admitted to having set sail from the coast of Korba (governorate of Nabeul) with the intention of reaching the European coast, according to a Defence Ministry press release.

They were then handed over to a coast guard unit in Kélibia to complete the procedures against them.