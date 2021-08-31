Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 5 Million Jabs Administered So Far

31 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 5,793,087 people registered on Evax.tn platform until August 30 to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments, according to the figures released Monday evening by the Health Ministry.

5,683,733 jabs have been administered so far, including 4,179,830 first shots and 1,503,903 boosters.

The number of the fully vaccinated people stands at 2,155,652 and is as follows: 1,503,903 received two doses, while 317,715 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 334,034 had one jab as they previously contracted the virus.

Out of a total of 5,683,733 doses administered so far, 4,179,830 are first shots and 1,503,903 are boosters.

Figures also show that 42,406 people honoured their jab appointments on August 30, out of a total of 90,848 who received text message invites.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X