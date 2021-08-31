Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 5 Million Jabs Administered So Far

Tunis/Tunisia — 5,793,087 people registered on Evax.tn platform until August 30 to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments, according to the figures released Monday evening by the Health Ministry.

5,683,733 jabs have been administered so far, including 4,179,830 first shots and 1,503,903 boosters.

The number of the fully vaccinated people stands at 2,155,652 and is as follows: 1,503,903 received two doses, while 317,715 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 334,034 had one jab as they previously contracted the virus.

Figures also show that 42,406 people honoured their jab appointments on August 30, out of a total of 90,848 who received text message invites.