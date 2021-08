Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia logged 1,282 COVID-19 infections on August 29 till midnight from 7,840 tests, i.e. a 16.35% positivity rate, bringing the tally to 664,034, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

Seven deaths were also reported on the same day, taking the death toll to 23,451.

Recoveries also rose by 3,272 to 614,150.

The number of people staying in public and private healthcare facilities rose by 22 to 2,701, including 513 in ICUs and 117 under life support.