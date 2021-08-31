South Africa: SA Administers Close to 250 000 Vaccines On Monday

31 August 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has administered 249 916 COVID-19 vaccines as the virus continues to spread, with over 5 000 new cases recorded on Monday.

According to the Department of Health, this means the country has now distributed 12 289 478 vaccines, translating to 9 252 975 people who have received their vaccination, of which 5 818 291 are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said 32 040 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 5 644 new cases reported.

The majority of new cases occurred in KwaZulu-Natal (1 982), followed by the Eastern Cape (931) and Western Cape (903).

According to the NICD, the additional infections represent a 17.6% positivity rate, while the seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

In addition, 235 more people lost their lives to the disease, pushing the death toll to 81 830 to date.

"There has been an increase of 127 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours," the institute said, adding that this brings the total to 13 090 patients who are currently in hospital.

Globally, as of 30 August 2021, there have been 216 303 376 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4 498 451 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

In addition, 5 019 907 027 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X