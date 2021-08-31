Liberia: Climate Change Impact On Wash and Fishing Activities in West Point

As the World Observes World Water Week, the issue of climate change has become a cardinal concern for organizations that are in the vanguard in putting requisite mechanism to address the matter.

The Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Reporters and Editors Network focus on the climate and Fishing activities in West Point Town Ship. The inhabitants in this are manly fisherman, Ghanaians and Kru.

It was also revealed that the sea erosion has disrupted normal fishing activities of the township.

"When we through our nets are filled with mineral water plastic bags" , the Fisher men disclosed.

The rising tide of the sea has caused erosion in that fishing community spreading polluted water into wells.

According to the fishermen, most of the fish are dying due to mineral water plastic been consumed by them.

They revealed that due sea erosion , life has gotten hard for them

For their part , women who usually purchase fish from the fishermen have their side of the story.

Fish sellers indicated that at times they have to spend two to three days on the beach anticipating that the fisherman bring in fish for sale.

"We have not experience this before and life has become difficult for them and family members fish sellers disclosed".

Some residents of the township have agreed that the erosion not only destroy houses, but has brought untold hard ship.

"Normal business activities in that fishing community is at a standstill due to the erosion the residents asserted ".

The focus person on a wetlands and water, at the Environmental protection Agency, Levi Piah indicated that wetlands serve as filtration source for underground water.

"Back filling of swamp land has also contributed to flooding in several parts of Monrovia, thus causing erosion Mr. said ".