Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 163 New Infections, Recoveries

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities announced, Monday, the registration of 163 new cases, 9 deaths and the recovery of 65 patients, in the last 24 hours.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was updating on the pandemic, 97 cases were diagnosed in Luanda, 20 in Huambo, 10 in Bié, 10 in Zaire, 5 in Lunda Sul, 5 in Cuando Cubango, 4 in Cabinda, 4 in Cunene, 3 in Benguela, 3 in Moxico and 2 in Malanje.

With ages ranging from 6 months to 86 years, the list included 108 male and 55 female patients.

Deaths, according to the official, were recorded in Huambo, with 2, Malanje with 2, Luanda with 2, Bié with 1, Cuando Cubango with 1 and Luanda Sul with 1, respectively.

Of those recovered, he said, 26 were in Lunda Norte, 14 in Lunda Sul, 8 in Cuando Cubango, 5 in Huambo, 4 in Moxico, 3 in Cunene, 3 in Luanda and 2 in Zaire.

In the last 24 hours, he said, the laboratories had processed 4,783 samples, with a daily positivity rate of 3.4 percent.

At the treatment centres 154 patients are hospitalised, whilst 238 citizens are in institutional quarantine and 1,085 are under epidemiological surveillance.

The overall picture in the country is 47,331, with 1,210 deaths, 43,322 recovered and 2,799 active. Of the critical 2, 25 severe, 86 moderate, 41 mild and 2,645 asymptomatic.