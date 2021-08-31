Angola: Igape Presents Propriv to English Investors

Luanda — The Institute for Management of State Assets and Stakes (IGAPE) on Tuesday in Luanda is due to present the 2019-2022 Privatisation Programme for State assets and Stakes to English investors, as part of the cycle of meetings called "PROPRIV Roadshow.

The aim is to promote PROPRIV to the international community.

This Tuesday's meeting will be broadcast via the ZOOM platform at 10am, lasting approximately two hours.

The event includes interventions by the Minister of Finance, Vera Daves de Sousa, the director of IGAPE, Augusto Kalikemala, the chairman of the Executive Committee of Bodiva, Walter Pacheco and the executive coordinators of Sonangol, Alexandre dos Santos and Daniela Matos, as well as representatives of the United Kingdom embassy to Angola.

According to a note accessed by ANGOP today, during the meeting relevant information and clarifications will be provided about the assets of the different sectors to be privatised, within the scope of PROPRIV 2019-2022, as well as the procedures to be adopted in each privatisation process.

This will be the third meeting of the PROPRIV Roadshow since it began on 28 July with Portuguese investors, followed by Chinese investors. For September 21 is scheduled the meeting with American investors, which will be followed by two more meetings, until the end of the year, with investors from Spain and Germany.