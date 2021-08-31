Angola: Council of Ministers Evaluates Pdn Actions

Luanda — The Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers today, Monday, welcomed the implementation of 58 percent of the actions programmed for the II quarter of this year, inserted in the National Development Plan (PDN) 2018-2022.

According to a press release, the meeting, chaired by President João Lourenço, assessed the report on the implementation degree of the PDN.

The VII session approved the Legal Regime of the Tax Identification Number (NIF), an instrument that establishes the legal regime for the attribution, composition and its use by natural and legal persons or equivalent entities.

The aim is to adapt the taxpayer registration system to the level of the modernisation requirements of the tax system and to ensure the correct application of tax legislation.

The meeting also decided to create the Legal Regime for the Recognition and Treatment of Overdue Domestic Debt, with a view to ensuring more rigorous management of public finances.

In this context, it defined an inclusive and transparent strategy for the settlement of the arrears incurred by the Budget Units.

The communiqué states that the initiative defines the rules for the recognition of arrears, the role and responsibilities of each intervening body in the strategy to clear them and the criteria for payment.

The Economic Commission also approved a Memorandum on the implementation of the Ticketing System, an integrated mechanism to be used in public transport.