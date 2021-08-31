Angola Sends 50 Students to Hungary

Luanda — At least fifty Angolan scholarship students are due to travel this week to Hungary to study for degrees, masters and doctorates, the director-general of the National Institute for Scholarship Management (INAGBE), Milton Chivela said Monday in Luanda.

The official, who was speaking to the press at the end of the students' farewell ceremony, stressed that this action is the result of the memorandum of understanding between the two countries, signed in November 2020.

As part of the memorandum, the Hungarian government committed to provide 150 scholarships.

According to the official, the agreement, which will last for three years, aims to provide 50 scholarships per year, with this being the fulfilment of sending the first students within the agreement.

In the scope of the protocol, he noted, the Angolan Government will not have any cost with the training, and the Government of Hungary will only be responsible for the inherent costs of the training.

He explained that the students, who start taking the Covid-19 tests on Tuesday, 31, will be accompanied by INAGBE officials to Hungary.

The students were selected taking into account their age, which varies between 18 and 45 years old, and priority courses which are engineering, medicine and health sciences, under the National Plan for Staff Training.