Angola: Agriculture Managers Seek Investors in Dubai

Luanda — A delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, headed by the Secretary of State for agriculture and livestock, João Manuel Bartolomeu da Cunha, is due Tuesday to travel to Dubai (United Arab Emirates), with the aim of attracting investors to this primary sector of the economy.

The delegation, which this month visited Turkey for the same purpose, wants to attract investments to transform agriculture into a sustainable sector.

In Turkey, according to a statement to which ANGOP had access today, the Angolan delegation worked in Ankara with local businesspeople, which resulted in several intentions of investment by Turkish businesspeople in Angola.

The trip to that country is an immediate response to the high expectations raised by the visit of the Angolan head of state to Turkey, in July of this year, which aimed to attract direct private investment and boost cooperation between public institutions of the two states, linked to agriculture, livestock, forestry and fisheries.

"On the Turkish side particular interest was shown in granting large areas for production of crops indicated by Angola and vital for the development of agri-livestock and the related processing industry," the statement noted.