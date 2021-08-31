Angola: Economic Cooperation in Cplp Tops Mirex Meeting

Luanda — Issues related to the revision of the Statutes of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) and the reinforcement of the economic cooperation dominated the meeting that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, granted today, Monday, to the Executive Secretary of the organisation, Zacarias Albano da Costa.

This information was given to the press by the Timorese diplomat, at the end of the meeting, adding that the economic aspect is one of the priorities of the organization, in light of the last Summit of Heads of State and Government, held on July 17th in Luanda (Angola).

According to Albano Costa, the meeting also analysed the schedule of meetings of the secretariat for the next two years.

Questioned about the impact of Covid-19 on the countries of the organization, the CPLP official defended the need for the member states to strengthen multilateral cooperation, so that they can better face the consequent difficulties.

For his part, the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, believes that the key to success in fulfilling the decisions taken at the Summit is in the collaboration that must exist between the presidency that Angola currently holds and the secretariat of the organisation.

For the Angolan leader, on assuming the presidency of the CPLP, Angola has the responsibility to work in close collaboration with the executive secretariat in the implementation of the preconized objectives.

Zacarias Albano da Costa, who arrived in the country Monday for a two-day visit, will also be received in separate audiences, Tuesday, by the ministers of Culture, Tourism and Environment, Jomo Fortunato, and of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, respectively.

During his stay, the head of the CPLP is scheduled to have an audience with the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

Angola took over the Presidency of the CPLP at the 13th Conference of Heads of State and Government, held on 17 July, 2021, in Luanda.

The Executive Secretary, Zacarias da Costa, took office on the first (1st) of August 2021, after being elected for the position at the Luanda Summit.