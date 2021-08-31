Angola: Luanda to Have 750 Public Buses By 2022

Luanda — Luanda province will have 436 new public buses in circulation by May 2022, making 750, as part of the plan to expand and develop public transport.

According to Transport Minister Ricardo de Abreu, who was speaking to the press at the end of a meeting of the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers, the new buses will be added to the remaining 314 buses already in circulation.

He stressed that the project should be extended to the remaining provinces, relying on local governments to maintain its operability.

He also said that the new integrated ticketing system would start in November of this year and would include a regular passenger pass and a social pass, the latter for eligible social groups.

He noted that the card would replace the ticket and would ensure the virtual elimination of the use of physical cash on public transport, and could provide access to the different operators in Luanda and then in other provinces, or access to road, rail and maritime transport.

He added that the aim is to ensure better control of revenues, on the part of the operators, and to ensure greater certainty in relation to the subsidies to be allocated to the different operators.

"It will ensure access to a daily, weekly or monthly card, which gives access to public transport, possible to recharge, which in turn will help better planning of family expenditure on transport," Minister Ricardo de Abreu said.