Nigeria: 2023 - Former House of Reps Aspirant Seeks Power Shift to Young Talented Nigerians

A former House of Representatives aspirant in Ilorin West/Asa federal constituency of Kwara State under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party Alhaji Sheriff Shagaya has canvassed for power shift to young talented men and women in 2023.

Shagaya said this would bring fresh ideas that would improve the socio economic growth of Nigeria.

Shagaya who is now a chieftain of All Progressives Congress(APC) stated this in Ilorin on Monday during the unveiling of a socio-political movement, Sheriff Shagaya Movement(SSM), to actualise the agenda of youths and women in politics and governance in Kwara.

While donating the sum of N10m to the movement, Shagaya said he was inspired by the quest of the people for change in the political space, adding that, "SSM provides them a platform to elect caring, exposed, and capable leaders in the next elections".

He stated, "In the past 6 years, people have been asking me to run for public office again. But my answer has been no and that is not changing yet.

"But I know many young men and women who are ambitious and capable, deserving of a chance in the next election. This is a platform for them.

"The people said they want better representation. They truly deserve it. They are not to be mere electorate, but partners in politics and governance.

"That is what to do to deliver dividends of democracy to their doorsteps. Now, we are giving them a platform to realise their yearnings; a movement to own their fate. This is what this movement stands for."

Shagaya also lauded the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq's strides in two years in office, saying that he is doing well against all odds.

He said that, "Governor AbdulRazaq deserves all the support from Kwarans to deliver on his mandate, praising his pro-people posture amidst odds from many quarters.

"The governor is doing well. I do not know for others. But this governor deserves support to do more for the people. I am baffled that he faces so much hostility from some quarters. But that is an aside. What matters is governance and the people say he is delivering. We must not allow him to fail."

He also doled out the sum of N10,000 to at least 500 members of the new movement, promising continuous support.

Shagaya said that, apart from this, the movement will commence skills acquisition training for women and unemployed youths in the state.

He said that, "At least 100 people will be trained in photography, tailoring, shoemaking, and others in the informal, entrepreneurship sector".

While delivering sermon, Chief Imam of Offa, Sheikh Muyideen Salman said Shagaya was a Godsent to the people of Kwara.

He therefore eulogised his selflessness and love for the less privileged, urging the people to pray more for his success in business and leadership.