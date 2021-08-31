Nigeria: We Made N95.5bn Advance Tax Payment to Support Govt's Revenue - MTN

31 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sunday Michael Ogwu

Telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria, has disclosed that it agreed to make an advance tax payment of N95.5bn between March 2021 and June, 2021, ahead of the established deadline to support government's revenue drive.

MTN Nigeria's Company Secretary, Uto Ukpana, made the disclosure in a letter to the Nigeria Exchange (NGX) yesterday in a bid to clarify what it described as "erroneous report in the media alleging that the company is indebted to the Federal Government of Nigeria" in respect of outstanding taxes.

Ukpana explained that: "When asked this earlier this year, the company agreed to make advance tax payment ahead of the established deadline to support government's revenue drive.

"This was also the case in 2020 when in response to the FIRS appeal to support the government, MTN Nigeria made an early payment of its 2019 Company Income Tax (CIT) of N46.9bn

On the alleged indebtedness, Ukpana noted that in a letter dated January 8, 2020, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (OAGF) officially transferred the matter of MTN's alleged indebtedness to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigeria Customs Service for resolution.

He said, as with previous requests of similar nature, MTN had been happy to cooperate with the authority, providing evidence to demonstrate full compliance and that discussions were ongoing.

He said MTN remained committed to conducting its business in accordance with applicable laws, and that it was dedicated to contributing to the social and economic development of Nigeria.

