Kenya: Kwale Youth Demand Sh6bn Titanium Mining Royalties

31 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Siago Cece

Young people in Kwale County want the government to release mining royalties owed to them by Base Titanium.

They say they are owed about Sh6 billion, which has accrued over the past six years and which Base Titanium says it had remitted to the government.

Speaking in Diani, the Kwale Youth Assembly (KYA) said the money will help develop youth-led projects and curb insecurity arising from poverty and unemployment.

"This is the money we need to empower ourselves and develop various sectors in our county. Unfortunately, such resources are taken from our land as residents struggle," said KYA president Rashid Ali Mwabagizo.

KYA comprises young people from Kwale sub-counties who meet to discuss issues affecting them.

Mwakitoa Kassim, an official of the group, said the delay in releasing the money had hurt development in the community.

"We are not just looking at it as royalties, but how such a huge amount of money is going to aid in development, especially in rural areas," he said.

He spoke before the third session of the sitting that was also meant to discuss emerging issues in the county.

This comes as the group said it wanted to organise a sitting with the National Assembly's Finance and Land and Natural Resources committees to address the same issue and push their agenda.

In his visit to Kwale in May during the launch of the Community Development Agreement, Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes said a panel comprising lawmakers and ministry officials had been formed to discuss how the royalties will be distributed to the county government and locals.

"We are putting a lot of pressure on that because it is the National Treasury that is supposed to send us the money that is to be disbursed to locals and county governments. We shall be working with the Treasury to get a framework for the same," he said.

Under its mining deal, Base Titanium cedes part of its annual after-tax revenues to the government.

Base Titanium, the largest mining company in Kenya, exports the minerals to different parts of the world, earning millions each year.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X