Liberia: NPA Management Provides Contradictory Clarifications - Says Managing Director Owns No Shares in Cdi

Monrovia — The Public Relations Officer of the National Port Authority (NPA) in an attempt to debunk report of his Managing Director's shares in the company awarded the handling services at the Port of Buchanan said the company - Creative Developers Inc. (CDI) - said the company's contract was terminated since 2018 when, in fact, the company did not exist at the time.

Mr. Malcom Scott told reporters that CDI's contract was terminated since 2018 due to its failure to meet up with the capacity, logistics and funding to carry out its function at the Port of Buchanan.

However, contrary to his assertion, the Memorandum of Understanding between the NPA and CDI was signed on August 5, 2020 by the Managing Director of the Port Authority, Bill Tweahway, the Comptroller, Vakamu Dukuly and the CEO of the company Sidiki Fofana.

The MOU was notarized on August 20, 2020.

FrontPageAfrica also has in its possession invoices and receipts in the name of CDI dating up to July 2021.

Ironically, the NPA Public Relations Officer told reporters during a press conference that the "The company's contract with the Port of Buchanan was terminated since 2018 after my boss noticed that it no longer had the capacity, logistics and funding to operate."

He said since the CDI departed the Buchanan Port, another Company, Flaton, is the new company that is operating at the Port of Buchanan after the termination of the contract from Creative Developers Incorporated in 2018.

"We needed to do due diligence that is why prompted the delay in awarding new contract to avoid the previous situation or issues," he clarified.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further stated that, "We had to do due diligence for the benefit of the Port and country in general and we did that very well."

According to him, CDI failed to live up to its mandate to operate at the Buchanan Port.

The National Port Authority (NPA) has denied reports of its Managing Director, Bill Tweahway, having shares in Creative Developers Inc. - the company that has an MOU with the NPA for handling services.

FrontPageAfrica gathered from reliable sources within the NPA that Mr. Tweahway owns 60% shares in the company.

However, the NPA through its Public Relations Director Malcolm Scott sharply reacted to the report.

Addressing a news conference on Monday, August 30, 2021 Scott said

Scott, however, distanced the Comptroller of the NPA from said allegation which he branded as false and misleading.

The NPA public relations officer was quick to disclose and alleged that the former Manager of the Port of Buchanan McArthur D. Goll is the mastermind behind the barrage of attacks against the NPA boss in order to sway away the cogent issue of the day.

He noted that NPA will not be deterred by claims and counter claims including side attacks any employees or former employees of the Port.

He further stated that as part of the ongoing investigation they are working with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission and the Justice Ministry to ensure that they get back the monies from the bogus account which was opened by Mr. Gull and his accomplices.